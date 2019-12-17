Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Resources
1928 - 2019
Oshkosh - Rose M. Geffers, age 91, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born in Oshkosh on August 10, 1928 the daughter of the late Frank and Lillian (Leonhardt) Hinz. In 1980 she married Lloyd Geffers in Oshkosh. Rose was proud to be a telephone operator for many years. She also loved her time working for Tel Sec in Oshkosh. Her favorite activities included: bowling, watching movies and listening to live music. Rose will be remembered for enjoying the simple things, especially being with friends and enjoying her family.

Rose is survived by her children: Tom Theabo, Leanne Lentzner, Sam (Sara) Theabo and Jim (Pati) Theabo; granddaughters: Michelle Lentzner, Ashley Theabo and Whitney McHugh; great-grandchildren: Cora, Lila and Caroline Herschberger, and Indyonah and Wyllow Theabo; and brother, Bill (Sharon) Hinz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; her parents; and brothers, Dick Hinz and Frank Hinz Jr.

A visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Seefeld Funeral Home. Burial will be in Ellenwood Cemetery, Oshkosh.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Arborview Manor for their wonderful care.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
