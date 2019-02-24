|
Oshkosh - Rose Mary Zielke, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Park View Health Center. She was born on September 10, 1924 in Clintonville, the daughter of John and Anna (West) Vandenberg. She married Ralph Grunwald in 1943 in Battle Creek, MI. He preceded her in death in 1985. She married Clyde Zielke on April 23, 1994.
Rose Mary was raised in the Appleton area and graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1943. She was a stay-at-home mom raising four sons. She later had various part-time jobs. She enjoyed working at Walgreens as a bookkeeper where she made many friends.
Rose Mary enjoyed traveling, playing cribbage and reading. She loved collecting many precious moments in life as a well as collector's items.
Survivors include her husband, Clyde; four sons, Gerald (Christine) Grunwald, Thomas (Diane) Grunwald, Timothy Grunwald, Mark (Susie) Grunwald; six grandchildren, Jill (Carlos) Talbot, Eric (Cheryl) Grunwald, Nathan (Taigan) Grunwald, Sara (Aaron) Grunwald, Michael (Larissa) Grunwald, and special granddaughter, Jennifer Grunwald. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Charles and Henry Talbot, Nolan and Wyatt Grunwald, and Eli Grunwald; One brother, Al Vandenberg; sisters-in-law, Carol Vandenberg, Rita Grunwald, Myra Behm, and Ethel Crane; She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Ralph Grunwald, infant daughter, Barbara, grandson, Matthew Grunwald, five sisters and four brothers.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish- St. Peter site, 449 High Avenue with Fr. Jerome Pastors officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 am until the time of the service.
The world is a better place because she was in it. She brought cheer and happiness into the lives of those she touched.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Most Blessed Sacrament Parish would be appreciated.
