1/
Rosealee W. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosealee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosealee W Miller

Rosealee W. Miller age 60. Passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Friday Nov 6 2020 after battling stage 4 lung cancer.

She was born Dec. 13 1959 in Oshkosh WI to Daniel Monroe and Janet Monroe (Basiliere). Rose Married her soulmate on September 5th 1987. Rose has been resident of Avon Park Florida since 2014.

She loved taking care of her children and everyone around her. Rose was a soft spoken kind caring person. The beloved wife, mother and sister is survived by husband Charles Miller of Avon park Fl. Sons- Charles Miller II of Ripon WI, Nicholas Miller of Ripon WI ; Daughter- Sarah Czeszynski (Jacob) of Oshkosh WI; loving godson and nephew Matthew Murphy; grandchildren; Jake, Brooklyn and Safire. Siblings- Victoria Pongratz; Dennis Monroe (Jill); Kenneth Monroe (Barbara); Sandra Savka (Dick); Daniel Monroe (Leanne); Christine Monroe;Lorna Yaroch(Gary); Dora Murphy; Timothy Monroe Preceded in death by parents, brother Chuck Monroe, Loren Monroe. A celebration of life will be held at a later date during spring/summer of 2021.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved