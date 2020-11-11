Rosealee W Miller



Rosealee W. Miller age 60. Passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Friday Nov 6 2020 after battling stage 4 lung cancer.



She was born Dec. 13 1959 in Oshkosh WI to Daniel Monroe and Janet Monroe (Basiliere). Rose Married her soulmate on September 5th 1987. Rose has been resident of Avon Park Florida since 2014.



She loved taking care of her children and everyone around her. Rose was a soft spoken kind caring person. The beloved wife, mother and sister is survived by husband Charles Miller of Avon park Fl. Sons- Charles Miller II of Ripon WI, Nicholas Miller of Ripon WI ; Daughter- Sarah Czeszynski (Jacob) of Oshkosh WI; loving godson and nephew Matthew Murphy; grandchildren; Jake, Brooklyn and Safire. Siblings- Victoria Pongratz; Dennis Monroe (Jill); Kenneth Monroe (Barbara); Sandra Savka (Dick); Daniel Monroe (Leanne); Christine Monroe;Lorna Yaroch(Gary); Dora Murphy; Timothy Monroe Preceded in death by parents, brother Chuck Monroe, Loren Monroe. A celebration of life will be held at a later date during spring/summer of 2021.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store