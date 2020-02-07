Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
More Obituaries for Roselie Redmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roselie Redmond

Roselie Redmond Obituary
Roselie Redmond

Oshkosh - Roselie Redmond, age 82, of Oshkosh went to her eternal resting place on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was a wonderful sister, aunt, friend, and part-time mother for her nephew Tony, whom she spent a lot of her time with.

Rose is survived by two sisters, Virginia, Ruth; a sister-in-law, Sally; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews whom she loved.

Preceding Rose in death were her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. with Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Entombment will be in Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
