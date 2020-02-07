|
|
Roselie Redmond
Oshkosh - Roselie Redmond, age 82, of Oshkosh went to her eternal resting place on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was a wonderful sister, aunt, friend, and part-time mother for her nephew Tony, whom she spent a lot of her time with.
Rose is survived by two sisters, Virginia, Ruth; a sister-in-law, Sally; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews whom she loved.
Preceding Rose in death were her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. with Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Entombment will be in Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020