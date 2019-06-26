Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Rienzi Cemetery
N6101 Highway K
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Schraa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Schraa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemarie Schraa Obituary
Rosemarie Schraa

Oshkosh - Rosemarie Schraa, age 72, of Oshkosh, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 with her daughter by her side. The last six weeks of her life were lived at Rennes East in Peshtigo. She was born in Oshkosh on December 15, 1946 the daughter of the late Lyle and Pauline (Berger) Williams. Rosemarie was a CNA for many years at various facilities. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, bird watching, making soup for others and was known to write poems. Rosemarie will be remembered for the love she had for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the center of her life.

Rosemarie is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Glenn) Pope of Peshtigo; grandchildren: Stephanie (Dennis) Gracyalny, Tyler Schulz (Lindsy), Joshua Schraa, Kellan (Brea) Michaelson, Travis (Selina) Karow; great-grandchildren: Andre, Mya, Marcus, Derrek, Christopher, Braylon, Benson, Braxton, Blaize, and Genson; brothers: Thomas (Judy) Williams, Kenneth (LouAnn) Williams, Michael (Lori) Williams, and Charles (Kathy) Williams. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law Christine (Schraa) Wasserman and many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Donald Schraa, sisters Carol and Virginia, and former husband, James Schraa.

A special thank you to all who took care of her in the past few months.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 with Pastor Collin Hughes of Glad Tidings Church and his wife Barbara alongside officiating the service at Rienzi Cemetery, N6101 Highway K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
Download Now