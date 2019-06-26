|
|
Rosemarie Schraa
Oshkosh - Rosemarie Schraa, age 72, of Oshkosh, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 with her daughter by her side. The last six weeks of her life were lived at Rennes East in Peshtigo. She was born in Oshkosh on December 15, 1946 the daughter of the late Lyle and Pauline (Berger) Williams. Rosemarie was a CNA for many years at various facilities. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, bird watching, making soup for others and was known to write poems. Rosemarie will be remembered for the love she had for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the center of her life.
Rosemarie is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Glenn) Pope of Peshtigo; grandchildren: Stephanie (Dennis) Gracyalny, Tyler Schulz (Lindsy), Joshua Schraa, Kellan (Brea) Michaelson, Travis (Selina) Karow; great-grandchildren: Andre, Mya, Marcus, Derrek, Christopher, Braylon, Benson, Braxton, Blaize, and Genson; brothers: Thomas (Judy) Williams, Kenneth (LouAnn) Williams, Michael (Lori) Williams, and Charles (Kathy) Williams. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law Christine (Schraa) Wasserman and many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Donald Schraa, sisters Carol and Virginia, and former husband, James Schraa.
A special thank you to all who took care of her in the past few months.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 with Pastor Collin Hughes of Glad Tidings Church and his wife Barbara alongside officiating the service at Rienzi Cemetery, N6101 Highway K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 26, 2019