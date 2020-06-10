Rosemary I. Davis



Oshkosh - Rosemary I. Davis, 91, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 in Oshkosh with her husband of 70 years and her family at her bedside. Rosemary was born in Durand, WI on May 10, 1929 to the late Galen and Margaret (Deetz) Unser. She married Robert Davis on October 22, 1949 in St. Peter's Catholic Church in Oshkosh.



Rosemary was a piano teacher for 40 years for students of all ages including adults. She taught piano out of her home and various other local locations including Winneconne. Rosemary crocheted prayer shawls right up until her death and she loved doing needlepoint projects until her eyesight would no longer allow it. Rosemary and her husband were one of the co-founder couples of St. Raphael parish. She donated many hours of her time to her parishes as a member and director of the adult choir, the parish senior group, and spent many hours preparing monthly newsletters for mailing. She volunteered her time in New Holstein at the Salvatorian Mission. Her proudest accomplishment was seeing her children grow up and become caring individuals in their chosen paths of life. Rosemary and Robert hosted EAA members in their home for many years and made many good friends throughout the United States.



Rosemary is survived by her loving husband; Robert Davis, three sons; Larry (Jean) Davis, Mark Davis, and John (Jeri) Davis, four daughters; Susan (Brian) Nett, Sharon (Ted) Klevay, Linda (Dennis Hankwitz) Schultz, and Ann (Tom) McCormick, two brothers; Richard (Sarah) Unser and David (Rita) Unser, one sister; Betty (John) Yost, thirteen grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.



Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; William Unser and Joe Unser, one sister; Kathryn, and one grandchild; Elissa Davis.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Rosemary on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 AM in St. Raphael's the Archangel Catholic Church, 830 S Westhaven Dr., Oshkosh, WI 54904. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. We encourage social distancing practices while at the funeral. Masks are required to be worn by everyone in attendance. Burial will be held on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Oshkosh.









