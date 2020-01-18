|
Rosemary Miller
Oshkosh - Heavens light shines brighter today. Our mother, Rosemary Lois Miller (ne Richter), age 81 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Although our hearts are broken and heavy with sadness, we are finding comfort knowing she has been reunited with her husband, Myron Miller and her infant sons Mitch and Martin Miller.
Rosemary was born at home on February 5, 1938 in Oshkosh, WI to Freida and Reinhold Richter. On April 11, 1959 she married the love of her life, Myron.
Rosemary enjoyed being outside and tending to her yard and gardens, attending her grandchildren's sporting and school events. She loved animals, bird watching, solving crossword puzzles and going to craft fairs. She enjoyed spending time with her family at "cousin's dinners" held in various restaurants in town. Rosemary was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish in Oshkosh.
Rosemary is survived by her children; Myron (Jim Kelley) Miller, Marie (Mike) Daley, Matt (Julie) Miller, Marc Miller, Miles Miller, Margaret (Terry) Goodermuth, Mary Miller and her beloved dog Willy. Rosemary had eleven grandchildren; Rachel Wasendorf, Zach Zarter, Miranda (Kurtis) Vick, Erikka (Clancy) Farago, Amanda (Max) Minzer, Geoff (Kelly) Goodermuth, Melody Miller, Alec Goodermuth, Aaron Goodermuth, Melinda Miller and Gianna Goodermuth. Along with eight great grandchildren; Damion Wasendorf, Rianna Wasendorf, Ace Farago, Jasmine Zarter, Adalynn Farago, Renley Vick, Rhett Goodermuth and Waylon Zarter. She is also survived by her brothers Leonard (Shirley) Richter, Danny (Sally) Richter, sister-in-law Mae (Phillip) Blanchfield and brother-in-law Milo (Judy) Miller.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband Myron, infant sons Mitch and Martin, mother Freida and Father Reinhold, sister Dolores Farber, daughter-in-law Jessie Miller, son-in-law Steven Zarter and great grandson Talon Zarter along with other relatives.
Mom never measured success by a monetary value. She felt it better to give than receive. In order to continue her wishes, in lieu of flowers, monetary gifts will be dispersed amongst her favorite charities.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday January 22 from 5pm -7pm at Konrad Behlman Funeral Home on Waugoo Avenue in Oshkosh. A funeral service will be held on Thursday January 23rd, at 11am at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Ascension Hospice team. Your support, kindness and dedication to our mom has truly made a difference in our lives.
To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under heaven.
Ecclesiates 3-1
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020