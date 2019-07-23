|
Oshkosh - Rosemary Turner, age 56, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born to Richard and Theresa (Rehl) Dineen on July 22, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI. She married Timothy Turner on August 27, 1983 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Brookfield. She spent her career as an X-Ray Technician/ Mammographer, working at Aurora Medical Center of Oshkosh for many years. Rosemary loved quilting; she enjoyed the friendships she made at the Lakeside Quilters Guild and the Dear Jane Quilting Club. Rosemary was a member of the Oshkosh Boat Club. Rosemary was an active member at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Tim; daughter, Sarah (Shadi) Aleed; mother, Theresa (Erv) Casper; grandchildren, Freya and Jack Aleed; and siblings Patrick (Lisa) Dineen and Cari (Louis) Kimball; nieces Theresa, Angela, and Christina Kimball; mother-in-law, Marilyn Turner and brother-in-law, William (Mary) Turner.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her father, Richard Dineen and father-in-law, John Turner.
A service for Rosemary will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church (311 Division St, Oshkosh, WI 54901) on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 4PM. A visitation will be held from 3PM until the time of service. A burial will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield WI.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh for their loving and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 23 to July 24, 2019