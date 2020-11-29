1/1
Roy Anne Moulton
1953 - 2020
Roy Anne Moulton

Neenah - Roy Anne Moulton, age 67, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was an active member in the Winnebago County Master Gardener Association and had a degree in Plant Science from Rutgers. Roy Anne had a passion for traveling and gardening. She was an upbeat person who loved people and helping those in need. Roy Anne married Glenn Thomsen and treasured the time spent with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Thomsen; niece, Christeena (Ray) Knowles; and cousin, Tonnie Lowary. Roy Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Thelma Moulton and sister, Jeannie Frost.

Per Roy Anne's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Winnebago County Master Gardener Association are appreciated (James P. Coughlin Center, 625 E County Road Y, Oshkosh, WI 54901).

Westgor Funeral Homes

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
PAMELA NITZSCHKE
Coworker
November 27, 2020
This is a devastating loss to me personally and to the community and her friends and family. RoyAnne was an irrepressible optimist and always had a kind word for everyone she met. I will miss her every day and in every way. Till we meet again, BFF.
Karen Kehr
Friend
November 25, 2020
So sorry to hear about Roxanne passing we will keep her on our thoughts and prayers.
Jim Van Himbergen
Coworker
November 25, 2020
Roy Anne was a wonderful Master Gardener colleague. Her talents and smiling face will be missed by all. My sympathy and prayers are with Glenn and the family.
Bette Hoytink
Friend
November 25, 2020
Roy Anne, there are no words to adequately express my sorrow at your sudden passing. You’ve been a “friend extraordinaire” to me and so many fortunate others.
Countless gardeners have benefited from the classes, trips and WESD conferences you have organized. Moving forward without your leadership and encouragement will be a daunting task, but I promise you, dear friend, we’ll make you proud.
Barb Harrison
Friend
November 23, 2020
Roy Anne, thank you for sharing your love for plants and gardens with all of us at Master Gardeners. Your experience and leadership will be missed on the Education Committee. Many blessings and peace to you and your family.
Mary Moosemiller
November 23, 2020
Master Gardeners will be missing your knowledge and contributions and WESD will not be the same without you. Happy Planting in that big garden in the sky!
Valerie and Allen Stabenow
Friend
