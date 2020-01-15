Services
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
For more information about
Roy Dikkers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church
107 Tustin Rd.
Fremont, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church
107 Tustin Rd.
Fremont, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Dikkers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Dikkers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Dikkers Obituary
Roy Dikkers

Fremont - Roy W. Dikkers, age 94, of Fremont, was welcomed into the Lord's arms following a brief illness on Tuesday, January 14, 2020,in Neenah. He was born on January 21, 1925 in Jeffers, MN, the son of the late John and Lillian (Van Gerpen)Dikkers. Roy enlisted in the US Navy Merchant Marines in 1942 and was honorably discharged in 1945 at the end of WWII. On August 29, 1947, Roy married Shirley Johnson. She preceded him in death August 3, 2000. On May 3, 2003, Roy married Dolores Jonas. Roy worked as a management consultant for Arthur Anderson accounting business for many years, as well as other accounting firms before retiring. After spending so much time in the business world, Roy learned to appreciate what family was and enjoyed spending time with them all during his retirement. Roy was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fremont, where he enjoyed attending Wednesday morning and Sunday Bible study, and he a Dolores also were Sunday morning greeters. Roy also enjoyed flying his private plane, riding his Goldwing all over the country with his three brothers and several good friends and RV'ing around the country.

Roy is survived by his wife, Dolores; three Daughters, Barbara (Cordell) Ernst, Oshkosh; Cheryl (Robert) Purvis, Queen Creek, AZ and Tracey (Carl Reiche) Dikkers, Saxeville; three step-daughters, Christine Jonas-Rasmussen, Manawa; Nancy (Bud) Brown, Weyauwega and Karen (Paul) Hartrick, Fremont; 13 grandchildren, Trevor, Stephanie, Kristi, Jamie, Kalyn, Jordyn, Cole, Jennie, Dan, Cathie, Sarah, Paul and Jesse; many great-grandchildren; two brothers, Thain and Noel; 3 sisters, Elizabeth, Mary and Diane; a brother-in-law, Don(Jan)Matheny, LaGrange Park, IL; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Marsden, Fredricksburg, VA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jay.

Funeral services followed by military rites will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 107 Tustin Rd., Fremont. Pastor Stephen Pope will officiate. Visitation will be held at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church on Saturday, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Roy's family would like to extend a special Thank You to ThedaCare Neenah and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided him during his time there.

logo


logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -