|
|
Roy Gabrielson
Oshkosh - Roy "Bud" Gabrielson, age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home in Oshkosh, after a long battle with cancer. Roy was born in Oshkosh on December 11, 1932, to Roy D. and Emma Gabrielson. He attended Oshkosh High School, and in 1952 enlisted in the US Army, where he fought in the Korean War. He returned home in 1955 and married Barbara Granberg in 1957.
Roy was a custodian for the Oshkosh Area School System, at Jefferson and Smith Elementary schools, and became head custodian at Franklin Elementary, where he retired. Roy was known to teachers, students and parents as "Mr. Bud", and well-liked by everyone for his hard work and helpfulness. Former students and their parents would often greet him in public even after being retired for many years.
Roy loved to fish and hunt, and was a good marksman. He would regularly get the highest score in trap shooting among his family members. Roy also loved to build woodworking projects, and many of his friends and family are proud to have some of the many bookcases, tables, birdhouses and other items he built. He loved fixing things, and people would seek him out for his help and expertise.
Roy was very proud to be a veteran of the Korean War, and he looked forward to attending Veterans Day presentations at Oshkosh schools every year. He was thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in an Old Glory Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2015 along with other veterans.
Roy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara, along with their children: Dan (Cheryl) Gabrielson, and children Kerry and Jon; Ken (Brenda) Gabrielson and children Jack and Emma; and Jill (Dave) Wheeler and children Cody and Connor. Roy is also survived by his sister Arlette (Marlin) Schmude, sister-in-law Rogene (Lyle) Gabrielson, sister-in-law Diane (Harvey) Hartman, as well as many other nephews and nieces. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lois and brother-in-law Milt Kaspar, brother Lyle Gabrielson, sister-in-law Arliss Leitzke, niece Tina Kaspar, and nephews Paul and Larry Leitzke.
A memorial service for Roy will be held at a later date.
Our family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Aurora Medical Center, and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center for all their help and support. We would also like to thank Aurora Hospice, especially Brittany, Stephanie, Ka Bao, Mary and Karen, for the caring support they gave to Roy and the rest of our family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 8 to May 10, 2020