Oshkosh - Roy H. Ott, age 98, of Oshkosh, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Park View Health Center. Roy was born on April 16, 1921, the son of Albert and Meta (Prong) Ott. He married Doris Gilbert on May 15, 1943 in Omro where they lived for many years, moving to Oshkosh in 1967.
Roy's great-grandson, Adam, shared to his family and friends shortly after the passing of his beloved great-grandfather, "98 years you walked this earth. You saw the Great Depression. A world at war. A man walk on the moon. The invention of the internet. 17 U.S. presidents. You were the ultimate example of biblical manhood. An example you inspired me to follow. I pray that I become half the man you were. You lived your faith boldly and lived with the confidence that your greatest problem was already solved with the resurrection. Tonight you met our Savior for the first time. Well done good and faithful servant. 'So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.' -2 Corinthians 4:16-18".
Survivors include his daughter, Mary (Jay) Tack; granddaughter, Connie (Joseph) Olszewski; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Adam Olszewski. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, sisters Shirley Stahl and Beverly "Dottie" Blake.
A private burial was held.
Roy's family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the exceptional care provided by Park View Health Center. Heartfelt thankfulness is extended to the staff of Prairieside Two.
