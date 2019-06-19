|
|
Roy Harper Jr.
Oshkosh - Roy Seldon Harper Jr. "Sonny" of Oshkosh, Wisconsin passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born in Florida on July 28, 1959 to the late Roy S. and Peggy (Beam) Harper. On July 6, 1991 he married Monica Riley. Sonny loved his family and loved to spend time with them. He was a hard working, caring, compassionate, and loving man. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He humored us with his "Dad" jokes and was always up for a game of darts or shuffleboard. Riding his Harley and hanging out with his family and friends were his favorite things to do.
He is survived by his wife, Monica of 27 years; children: Brandon Riley of Columbus, OH, Olivia Hill of Wichita Falls, TX, Joe Riley of Oshkosh, Roy Seldon Harper III of Columbus, OH, and Taylor Harper of Oshkosh; seven grandchildren; five sisters; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ronnie Harper Sr.
A Celebration of Sonny's life/memorial will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Town of Algoma Municipal Building, 15 N. Oakwood Rd., Oshkosh.
The family extends a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh for their wonderful care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 19, 2019