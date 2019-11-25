|
|
Rozanne Werzinske
Omro - Rozanne R. Werzinske, age 74, passed away at St. Mary Hospital in Madison on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born in Ripon on September 29, 1945 the daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth (Llewellyn) Beck. On April 22, 1967 she married Paul Werzinske at First Presbyterian Church, Omro. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2019. She was a life-long member of First Presbyterian and was known to play the organ and was the director of the Angel Choir. She also started the local Easter egg hunt. Rozanne opened The Friendship Shop, Wisconsin's first rural child day care right here in Omro. She was a member of Omro Promotions Cooperative and helped organize the Fourth of July Festivities. When she had time, the occasional trip to the casino was in order. Rozanne will be remembered for her wonderful love of children. It was her life's work.
Rozanne is survived by her son: Jody (Veronica) Werzinske of Madison; grandson, P.J. Werzinske; sister-in-law: Joann Beck; and nieces and nephews: Jenny and Tim Beck, and Jim, John and Jeff Beck. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul; and brothers: Ron Beck and Keith (Germaine) Beck.
A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 955 N. Webster Ave., Omro. Burial will be in Liberty Prairie Cemetery, Pickett.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019