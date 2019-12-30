|
Ruby A. Sims
Green Bay, formerly Berlin - Ruby A. Sims, age 75, of Green Bay, formerly of Berlin, died peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Marla Vista Gardens in Green Bay.
She was born June 22, 1944, in Winner, SD, the daughter of Richard and Grace Comp McEachran. Ruby was a graduate of Chamberlin High School and attended Northern State Teacher's College and Hub City Bible Institute. On June 16, 1963, she was united in marriage to Frank Sims in Chamberlin, SD.
Ruby worked for Sears and was a piano teacher and seamstress. She and husband lived in Berlin for several years while her husband was pastor of Assembly of God Church. They also served churches in Idaho, Washington, Montana and several locations in WI. Ruby read the Bible in a year, over 30 times, and held a strong abiding faith to the end. She volunteered in several locations and was awarded Volunteer of the Year at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Melody (Larry) Sims-Ohnesorge; grandson, Nick Badtke; brothers, John (Judy) McEachran and Jim (Jan) McEachran; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty Drake, Arlene (Darrel) Putney, SunChae Sims and John (Chris) Sims. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Frank Sims; daughter, Joy Sims; father and mother-in-law, Howard (Verna) Sims; brothers-in-law, Cliff Drake, Fred Sims and Jim Sims; and sister-in-law, Sally Carrey.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Faith Community Church in Berlin, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Terry Reiser officiating. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Priest River, ID. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020