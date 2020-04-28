|
Ruby I. Hartman
Ruby I. Hartman, age 94, passed away at her residence on the morning of Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born to the late Hudson and Coral (Wing) Owen on January 11, 1926 in Symco, WI. She married Glen Hartman in the year of 1966. She was employed at Mercy Medical Center as a housekeeper. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling with Glen. They enjoyed going to places like Colorado and taking a train trip through the mountains to Las Vegas. She was a member at Zion Lutheran Church.
Ruby is survived by her husband Glen; grandchildren, Angela Tammy and Todd; and her niece, Diane.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her three sons, Bruce, Gary, and Danny; three brothers, Glen, Aussie and ; three sisters, Eutha, Bula, and Arlene.
A private service will be held by the family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020