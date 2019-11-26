|
Russell R. Demler, age 77, of Oshkosh, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, in St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church (Sacred Heart site) at 11:00 AM with the Rev. William Hower officiating. Entombment will be in Lake View Memorial Park. Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the hour of services.
A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's Northwestern
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019