Russell Frees
1934 - 2020
Russell Raymond Frees Sr., 86, of Omro, passed away on November 20, 2020. Russell was born on March 5, 1934 to the late Wade and Jennie (Ellis) Frees. He married Ellen Diel on June 25, 1955 and they had 8 children together. Russell was a veteran of the US Air Force. He spent 30 years working for Family Record Plan - he worked his way up through the ranks in the company and retired as the National Sales Manager. He loved being outdoors: fishing, hunting, gardening and almost all sports. He also dabbled in woodworking, painting, and photography. He was a favorite Sunday School teacher for decades - both in Wisconsin and in Florida. He had a great sense of humor and was extremely relatable. He was also passionate about his faith in Jesus Christ and would share it with anyone who would listen. Russell was a long-time member of the Eureka United Methodist Church & more recently a member of First United Methodist Church in Oshkosh, where his son, Russell Frees Jr. is pastor.

Russell is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ellen; his children Susan Frees, Russell (Kathy) Frees Jr., David (Deborah) Frees, Kathy (Aaron) Hawkinson, Marie (Brett) Jornod, and Gary (Tracy) Frees; his daughter-in-law Tanya Frees; his 13 grandchildren John David (Kristen), Joshua (Bree), Joel (Corbyn), Elizabeth "Libby", Christopher, Alyssa, Ashley, Andrew, Spencer, Madison, Shelby, Emily, and Carson; as well as his great-grandchildren Finley and Londyn, with 2 more on the way. He is also survived by his siblings Robert (Edith) Frees, Janice (Bill) Roeder, Shirley (Wright) Allen; his sisters-in-law Gloria Frees, Iris Diel, Florence "Florie" Diel, Mary Haasch, & Rose (Ralph) Watkins, and numerous nieces & nephews.

Russell was preceded in death by his sons Thomas "Tom" Frees and John Frees; his brother Gerald "Judd" Frees; his parents Wade and Jennie Frees; His father and mother-in law George and Mary Diel; and in-laws George & DeLaine Diel, John & Sandy Diel, Joan & Bud Doro, and Frances Diel.

A private service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone who helped with the care of our father, especially Kathy Hawkinson, Kathy Frees, and Tanya Frees for their unwavering support and work.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
402 Waugoo Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-231-1510
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 28, 2020
My sympathy to you, Sue, as you grieve the loss of your father.
Mike Schaalma
Friend
