|
|
Russell G. Miller
Oshkosh - Russell G Miller age 75 of Oshkosh died unexpectedly on December 12, 2019 in Florida.
He was born on May 14, 1944 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to the late Myron and Irene Miller of Van Dyne. He was also preceded in death by a nephew Ronald Miller. He graduated from North Fond du Lac High School in 1962.
He is survived by two daughters Heidi Miller and her son Sawyer and Sara (Tim) Raether and her sons Sam and Jackson Angle. He is also survived by two brothers Gerald (Sheila) Miller and Howard (Jane) Miller both of Van Dyne and four sisters Janice Miller, Joyce Miller, Arlene (Alan) Wesenberg and Linda Miller all of Oshkosh.He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He spent his entire life working at SNC in Oshkosh.
Per his wishes there will be no visitation or church service. His body has been cremated.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020