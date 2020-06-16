Oshkosh - Russell Harry Pettibone, 72, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer.
Russ was born to Dorothy (Dottie) Polfuss and Russell Pettibone Sr. in Elkhorn, Wisconsin on March 4, 1948. He graduated from Oshkosh West High School in 1966 and continued on to technical college where he received a degree in Police Science. Russ served in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1970, attaining the rank of Sergeant during the Vietnam War. He worked primarily in freight and cargo.
Throughout his life, Russ worked in many fields. Russ worked as an arborist for the Forestry Department of Oregon, he also worked with United Railway laying railroad ties throughout the country. He had a love of art and worked for several years at the Oshkosh Paine Art Center and Gardens. Russ worked maintenance at the Oshkosh Catholic Neuman Center, he also did foundry work and worked at Bemis Tape as a machinist for over 20 years. Most recently, Russ worked driving school bus for Kobussen of Oshkosh.
Russ enjoyed adventure and was never afraid to explore what life had to offer. Russ accomplished many things throughout his life. In the 90s, Russ made the decision to join Alcoholics Anonymous and was very proud to have obtained his 30-year sobriety chip shortly before his death. His biggest adventure began when he married Karen (Menor) Pettibone on May 26, 2000 at Holy Family Church in Marinette Wisconsin. They were blessed with four sons and 20 adventurous years.
Russ is fondly remembered as an avid reader and movie goer, a conversationalist, and a music aficionado. You could often find him with a cup of coffee and his nose in a book or the paper. Russ was always inviting and engaged with others, he had the special ability to make everyone laugh and was a good sport, even when he was the butt of the joke. When Russ was around, he made certain that everyone felt welcome and there was never a dull moment.
Russ enjoyed traveling. At a young age, he was able to travel all of Europe. After starting a family, he always made family vacations a priority. The family took annual trips to a cabin in Northern Wisconsin and recently visited Washington DC and were able to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame both located in Ohio. Following in his own father's footsteps, Russ was a die-hard Packers, Bucks, and Brewers fan and never missed the opportunity to watch a game with his sons.
Russ is preceded in death by his parents Russell and Dottie Pettibone and his infant sister Crystal Pettibone. He is also preceded in death by his mother-in-law Carol Menor; his grandparents Gladys and Emil Polfuss, and Josephine and Russell Pettibone; his aunts: Arvilla Breivogel, Carol Polfuss, Ruth Polfuss, Betty Jane (B.J) Mahuta and Faye Pettibone; his uncles: Herbert Polfuss, Kenny Polfuss, Frank Mahuta, and Robert Pettibone; and his cousin Kelly Foltz.
Russ is survived by his wife Karen; his sons, Alexander, Nicky, Aidan, and Sam of Oshkosh; his uncles: Orvi Breivogel of Ripon, Don Polfuss (Sandy) of Plymouth, Richard Pettibone and his many cousins who were more like siblings to him, and other family and close friends. He is also survived by his father-in-law John Menor (girlfriend Gail Kubiak) of Crivitz, brother and sister-in-law: Kelly Gostisha (Steve) of Goodman and Chris Menor of Marinette and their children.
A memorial Mass will take place at Noon on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish- St. Mary site, 605 Merritt St. with Fr. Jerome Pastors officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass. Inurnment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park. Masks must be worn in St. Mary's, a temperature check will be done upon entering the building, and social distancing will be enforced. Please feel free to leave your favorite memory of Russ on the tribute wall at www.konrad-behlman.com or bring it with you to the service where written memories will be collected for his family.
Our family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the nurses and doctors of the Aurora Cancer Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for the care provided to Russ. Also, thank you to our family and friends, and the Lourdes Academy family for the love, support, and prayers.
Russ believed you could live your life in one of two ways; one way is to live like nothing is a miracle and the other is to live like everything is. Russ embraced this philosophy and encouraged his children to live by this as well.
Nothing made Russ more proud than the legacy he left behind, his four sons.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing him!
Although our hearts are breaking to have lost you, we know that you will live on in all of us! Until we meet again, keep watch over us and hold us close.
Love, Karen, Alexander, Nicky, Aidan and Sam.
