Oshkosh - Russell L. Roberts, age 87 of Oshkosh, passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1933 to the late Russell and Mary (McAuley) Roberts in Wahoo, NE.Russell enrolled in the US Navy in 1955. In 1956 he became a Naval Aviator and spent 2 years at the Naval Air Station in Lakehurst, NJ where he was a blimp pilot in the Anti-Submarine squadron (ZP-3). After he was honorable discharged, he continued his service in the Naval Reserves for 16 years. Russell worked as a Soil Conservationist for the US Department of Agriculture. He later worked for the US Postal Service where he retired in 1989 with 31 years of government service.Russell was an avid reader who had a great love for Western novels. He enjoyed painting, gardening, and taking walks.Russell is lovingly survived by his wife, Patricia; sister, Lois Swint; children, Mary Roberts, Patty (John) Nolan, Cathy Roberts, Bill Roberts; step-children, Chris (Steve) Navis, Greg (Jane) Howe, Kim (Kurt) Pieper; grandchildren, Rachel, Megan; step-grandchildren, Stephanie, Sara, Rachel, Mackenzie, Jon, Emily, Maggie, Molly, Brittiany, DJ, Hannah, Kory, and Kraig; step-great-grandchildren, Kayson, Lars, Ruben, Briella, Maude, and Oscar; as well as many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his stepsons, Jon and Conrad Howe; sister, Karyl (C.J.) Holtkamp; brother-in-law, Jay Swint and CJ Holtkamp.A memorial service for Russell will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. with Rev. Doug Holtz officiating. Masks will be required.In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorials to the Ronald McDonald House.Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin, Attn: Jennifer Krueger8948 Watertown Plank RoadMilwaukee, WI 53226