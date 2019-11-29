|
|
Russell Swenson
Oshkosh - Russell Swenson, age 87, of Oshkosh, passed away at Aurora Hospital on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1932 in Winchester, WI to John and Emma Swenson. Russ married Dolores Schroeder on May 13, 1961 in Oshkosh, WI. He retired from the Neenah Foundry in 1996 and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Russ loved working in his yard and spending time tinkering in his garage. He also loved helping his grandson, Tyler, with his lawn care. Russ was a quiet man whose needs were small.
Russ is survived by his wife, Dolores; his stepsons, Richard (Gloria) Schroeder and James (Susie) Schroeder; his grandson, Tyler (Laura) Schroeder and two granddaughters, Greta (Don) Foote and Jennifer (Jon) Koch; seven great-grandchildren, Olivia, Kensley, Chris, Coral, Camille, Crystal, Nathan, Daniel and Alex and two great-great grandchildren, Samuel and Adeline. He is also survived by his nieces, Sharon, Gloria and Mary Alice; and nephews, David, Bob, and Dale.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Lester, Quinten, and Donald.
A service will be held on Thursday, December 3, at 1:00 PM at Grace Lutheran, 910 Nebraska Street, Oshkosh with Pastor Graham officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 Pm at the church.
Russ' family would like to thank the staff at Edenbrook/Oshkosh where he resided and Aurora Hospital for the care and compassion given to Russ and his family.
Russ was a sweet and gentle man that will be greatly missed.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019