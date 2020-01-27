|
|
Russell W. Hodge
Russell W. Hodge, age 73, passed away at his residence on January 25, 2020. He was born in St. Germain on December 23, 1946 to the late Harold and Gladys (Castleton) Hodge.
Russell married Kathy Deer on June 6, 1969 in Eagle River. Russell was a US Army veteran and also a life member of the post 8673 in Eagle River. He was a huge Packer fan and enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family.
Russell is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughters, Sharon (Harry) Smoot and Sandra (Brian) Hoffman; son, Robert; 12 grandchildren, Kyle, Devon, Naheem, Dominick, Jeremiah, Darien, Zasha, Zoey, Zaelyn, Kayla, Lindsai, and Caidence; great-grandchildren, Kingsley and Serenity.
In addition to his parents, Russell is preceded in death by his two brothers, Charlie and Bert; and two sisters, Elaine and Janette.
A funeral service will be held for Russell at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes Eastside (402 Waugoo Ave) on Wednesday, January 29,2020 at 1PM. Rev. Tim Greenwald will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 11AM until the time of service. A burial in Eagle River will take place in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make memorials out to .
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020