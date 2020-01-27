Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
402 Waugoo Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-231-1510
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Hodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell W. Hodge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell W. Hodge Obituary
Russell W. Hodge

Russell W. Hodge, age 73, passed away at his residence on January 25, 2020. He was born in St. Germain on December 23, 1946 to the late Harold and Gladys (Castleton) Hodge.

Russell married Kathy Deer on June 6, 1969 in Eagle River. Russell was a US Army veteran and also a life member of the VFW post 8673 in Eagle River. He was a huge Packer fan and enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family.

Russell is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughters, Sharon (Harry) Smoot and Sandra (Brian) Hoffman; son, Robert; 12 grandchildren, Kyle, Devon, Naheem, Dominick, Jeremiah, Darien, Zasha, Zoey, Zaelyn, Kayla, Lindsai, and Caidence; great-grandchildren, Kingsley and Serenity.

In addition to his parents, Russell is preceded in death by his two brothers, Charlie and Bert; and two sisters, Elaine and Janette.

A funeral service will be held for Russell at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes Eastside (402 Waugoo Ave) on Wednesday, January 29,2020 at 1PM. Rev. Tim Greenwald will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 11AM until the time of service. A burial in Eagle River will take place in the future.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make memorials out to .



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -