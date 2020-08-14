1/1
Ruth A. Mathwig
Oshkosh - Ruth Ann (Ulrich) Mathwig, age 75 of Oshkosh, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 after 20 years of tenaciously fighting cancer and the effects of treatments. She was born January 3, 1945 to the late Bernhard and Norma (Wischstadt) Ulrich in New Ulm, MN. She and her family moved to the Detroit Lakes area when she was an infant. She married Charles Mathwig on August 28, 1976 and their marriage was blessed with two children.

Ruth graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1962. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from NDSU in Fargo, ND in 1966, and her master's degree from UW-Stevens Point, WI in 1968. Ruth taught Home Economics and Science as well as Family and Consumer Education in Oshkosh Middle Schools.

Ruth was a devoted and loving mother and wife. She also enjoyed quilting and was a member of Lakeside Quilters. A group of retired teacher friends kept in touch and enjoyed lunches and memories.

She is lovingly survived by her husband, Charles; daughter, Debra (Kevin) Vander Slik; son, David (Lindsay Lloyd) Mathwig; granddaughter, Megan Vander Slik; brother, Gordon (Lurene) Ulrich; sisters, Denise (Michael Buchanan) Ulrich, Mary (Mark) Green; three nephews; two nieces; brother-in-law, Paul Mathwig.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Carl and Edna Mathwig.

A private funeral service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ruth's name can be made to Mayo Clinic for Cancer Research. Please send checks (place "In memory of Ruth Mathwig" in the memo section) to Mayo Clinic Dept. of Development, 200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN, 55905 or you may make a gift online by visiting https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc OR Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 1306 Michigan St. Oshkosh, WI 54902.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
