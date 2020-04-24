Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
live streamed at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
www.butzinmarchant.com
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Belmont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Alice Belmont


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Alice Belmont Obituary
Ruth Alice Belmont

Ripon - Ruth Alice Belmont, age 95, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Prairie Place in Ripon.

Ruth was born February 10, 1925 in Eureka, WI, the daughter of John and Evelyn (Young) Chase. She graduated from Berlin High School in Berlin, WI and married Gordon Belmont in Ripon on December 7, 1946. Ruth worked as a grocery store checkout clerk for many years. Ruth was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary and Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon. She loved flowers and often spent her time bird watching.

Survivors include her sons, William (Laura) Belmont of Custer, WI, John (Beth) Belmont of Oshkosh, WI; daughter, Marie Belmont; granddaughter, Hillary (friend, Carl) Bastone of Clinton Township, MI; great-grandsons, Gabriel and Benjamin Bastone of Clinton Township, MI; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn Chase; husband, Gordon Belmont; brothers, Gordon (Margaret) Chase, Howard (Mary) Chase, and John (Nona) Chase; sisters, Vera (Carl) Satrang, and Avis (Bernard) Terrian.

A private family service for Ruth will take place on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Kevin P. Mundell officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, City of Ripon, WI. Memorials may be directed to Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971 or the , N19W24350 Riverwood Dr., Waukesha, WI 53188.

Ruth's funeral service will be live streamed. Please see obituary at www.butzinmarchant.com for a link to the live stream on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00 am.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -