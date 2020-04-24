|
Ruth Alice Belmont
Ripon - Ruth Alice Belmont, age 95, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Prairie Place in Ripon.
Ruth was born February 10, 1925 in Eureka, WI, the daughter of John and Evelyn (Young) Chase. She graduated from Berlin High School in Berlin, WI and married Gordon Belmont in Ripon on December 7, 1946. Ruth worked as a grocery store checkout clerk for many years. Ruth was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary and Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon. She loved flowers and often spent her time bird watching.
Survivors include her sons, William (Laura) Belmont of Custer, WI, John (Beth) Belmont of Oshkosh, WI; daughter, Marie Belmont; granddaughter, Hillary (friend, Carl) Bastone of Clinton Township, MI; great-grandsons, Gabriel and Benjamin Bastone of Clinton Township, MI; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn Chase; husband, Gordon Belmont; brothers, Gordon (Margaret) Chase, Howard (Mary) Chase, and John (Nona) Chase; sisters, Vera (Carl) Satrang, and Avis (Bernard) Terrian.
A private family service for Ruth will take place on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Kevin P. Mundell officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, City of Ripon, WI. Memorials may be directed to Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971 or the , N19W24350 Riverwood Dr., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Ruth's funeral service will be live streamed. Please see obituary at www.butzinmarchant.com for a link to the live stream on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020