Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
Ruth D. Bunkelmann


1928 - 2020
Ruth D. Bunkelmann Obituary
Ruth D. Bunkelmann

Ripon - Ruth D. Bunkelmann, age 92, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home.

Ruth was born February 10, 1928, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Erich and Olga (Bauch) Jeske. She graduated from Kewaskum Public High School and attended Normal School to be a teacher. In 1949, Ruth married Harold H. Bunkelmann. Before retiring, Ruth started a preschool and thoroughly loved the chance she had to work with young children that were so eager to learn. Until she got ill, she enjoyed her two bible studies a week. Ruth also enjoyed oil painting and will long be remembered by friends and family for her many beautiful pieces. She had a fondness for Friday fish fries and breakfast after church with her daughter. Over the years, she was considered "mom" to many of her daughter's friends. Her two kitties, Emmy and Sasha were the world to her and were her furry caregivers the last three weeks.

Survivors include her daughter, Jean (Peter) Mockus of Ripon, WI; son, John Bunkelmann of Fruita, CO; two grandchildren, Quillan Lumbert of Sparta, MI and Asa (Erin) Bleier of Swannanoa, NC; two great-grandchildren, Harlan and Lilah Bleier of Swannanoa, NC; two brothers, Ken (Yvonne) Jeske of Kenosha, WI and Alvin (Linda) Jeske of Sumner, IA; special friends, Loretta and Sheila. Ruth was further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erich and Olga Jeske; brothers, Lawrence, Harvey and Frank and sister, Betty Scherzer.

A private family service for Ruth will take place on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home with Pastor Nick Haasch officiating. Interment will follow at Dartford Cemetery in Green Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Green Lake Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 86, Green Lake, WI 54941. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will take place at a later date.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
