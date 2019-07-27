Resources
Ruth E. Emerich

Ruth E. Emerich Obituary
Ruth E. Emerich

New London - Ruth E. Emerich, age 97, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1922 in Marinette, WI daughter of the late Alexander and Lydia (Lydia) Kiddie. On October 5, 1941, she was united in marriage to North Fond du Lac to Lester Emerich. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London.

Ruth is survived by her children, Richard (Kathryn) Emerich, Dave (Marlene) Emerich and Ruth Ann (Henry John) Hauser; grandchildren: Scott (Jill), Stacie (special friend, Troy Curd), Kim (Matt), Beth (Jim), David (Steph), Jeanean (Tim) and David (Macia). She is further survived by fourteen great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lester (1990) and a brother Ed Kiddie.

Private family services will be held for Ruth. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 27 to July 29, 2019
