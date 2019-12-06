Services
Ruminski Funeral Home
167 West Bannerman Avenue
Redgranite, WI 54970
920-566-2313
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Lakeview Memorial Park Chapel
2786 Algoma Blvd.
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Lakeview Memorial Park Chapel
2786 Algoma Blvd.
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lakeview Memorial Park
Ruth Ellen (Robinson) Wemmer

Ruth Ellen (Robinson) Wemmer Obituary
Ruth Ellen Wemmer (nee Robinson)

Waupaca - Ruth Ellen Wemmer (nee Robinson), age 77, a resident of the Bethany Home in Waupaca for the past 6 years, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Bethany. Ruth was surrounded by the love of her family.

FUNERAL SERVICES for Ruth E. Wemmer will be held Wednesday, December 11th. at 11:30 A.M. in the Lakeview Memorial Park Chapel located at 2786 Algoma Blvd. in Oshkosh. Pastor Landon Churchill will officiate. Following these Services, Ruth will be laid to rest beside her husband, Thomas in Lakeview Memorial Park.

VISITATION: Relatives and friends may call at the Lakeview Memorial Park Chapel Wednesday only from 9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. prior to the time of Services.

MEMORIALS will be appreciated in Ruth's memory.

A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the Oshkosh Northwestern.

The Ruminski Redgranite Funeral Home in assisting the Wemmer Family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
