|
|
Ruth Ellen Wemmer (nee Robinson)
Waupaca - Ruth Ellen Wemmer (nee Robinson), age 77, a resident of the Bethany Home in Waupaca for the past 6 years, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Bethany. Ruth was surrounded by the love of her family.
FUNERAL SERVICES for Ruth E. Wemmer will be held Wednesday, December 11th. at 11:30 A.M. in the Lakeview Memorial Park Chapel located at 2786 Algoma Blvd. in Oshkosh. Pastor Landon Churchill will officiate. Following these Services, Ruth will be laid to rest beside her husband, Thomas in Lakeview Memorial Park.
VISITATION: Relatives and friends may call at the Lakeview Memorial Park Chapel Wednesday only from 9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. prior to the time of Services.
MEMORIALS will be appreciated in Ruth's memory.
A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the Oshkosh Northwestern.
The Ruminski Redgranite Funeral Home in assisting the Wemmer Family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019