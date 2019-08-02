|
Ruth Francis Dietrich-Schlaak
Ripon - Ruth Francis Dietrich-Schlaak, age 91, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Prairie Place in Ripon.
Ruth was born November 14, 1927, in West Allis, WI, the daughter of John and Lillian (Dallaway) Hecht. She attended Ripon High School. Ruth married John "Wesley" Dietrich in 1948 and after his passing, she married Oscar Schlaak. She worked for Copps Foods and Victory Lite Candles in Oshkosh but most of all she was a housewife. Ruth was also a crossing guard, a member of Coffee Klutch Bowling in Ripon and the V.F.W. Auxiliary also in Ripon.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon (Gordon) Neubauer; grandsons, John (Jen) Neubauer and their son, Jared, and Kevin (Heather) Neubauer and their son, Dalton all of Omaha, NE; step-daughter, Vickie Schlaak of West Allis, WI and nephew, John (Fran) Riopell of Washington, IL, and their son, Andrew (Janelle) Riopell and their daughters, Carrie and Evie of LaGrange, IL, and son, Jason (Jessica) Riopell and his son, Logan of Bartlett, IL. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John "Wesley" Dietrich; second husband, Oscar Schlaak; infant daughter; step-son, Rick Schlaak; sister, Dorothy Riopell; and nephew, James Riopell.
Visitation for Ruth will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 9 - 11:00 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 430 W. Griswold St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Funeral Service for Ruth will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church with Reverend Clay R. Salmela officiating. Inurnment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Oshkosh, WI at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family or Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 430 W. Griswold St., Ripon, WI 54971. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Prairie Place and Agnesian Hospice Hope of Green Lake, WI.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019