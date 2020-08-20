Ruth Hope Bradley
Ripon - Ruth Hope Bradley, age 80, of Ripon, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family, followed by a lengthy illness.
Ruth was born on March 30, 1940 in Rosendale, WI, the daughter of Claude and Esther (Zickert) Holterman. She was raised in Rosendale and educated in the Rosendale School District graduating from high school in 1958. On June 30, 1962, Ruth married Ronald Bradley at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pickett, WI and then lived in Pickett. She was employed as the Winnebago County Treasurer and retired from the county in 1995 with 24 years of service. After retirement, Ruth and Ronald moved to Fort Myers, FL in 1996. They moved to Ripon in 2011 to be closer to family. Ruth was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Pickett and a former member of Bethany Lutheran Church in North Fort Myers, FL. She was a former member of the Wisconsin County Treasurer's Association, the Wisconsin County Officials Association, the Winnebago County Republican Party, the Winnebago County Federated Republican Women's Club, Tara Woods Home Owners Association, Tara Woods Garden Club and Tara Woods Computer Club.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ronald Bradley; two sons, David (Alice) Bradley of New Market, MD and Steven (Richelle) Bradley of Waupaca, WI; daughter, Katherine (Dean) Luker of Ripon, WI and one very special and precious granddaughter, Lily Jean Bradley. Ruth is further survived by sisters, Wanda Pitt of Fond du Lac, WI, Joan (Ken) Fude of Rosendale, WI, Susan (Bill) Krueger of New Berlin, WI, Kay (Rudy) Hernandez of Hayward, CA and Sandy Koenig of Fort Myers, FL; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Richard and Deanna Bradley of Pickett, WI, Margaret Tigert of Oshkosh, WI, Edgar and Mary Bradley of Pickett, WI, Kenneth and Jane Bradley of Appleton, WI, Lila and Dan Jerabek of Ripon, WI and Nancy and John Lieske of Oshkosh, WI and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Barbara Shafer and Mary McCann; brother, David Holterman; nieces, Dawn Holterman and Barbara Miller; brothers-in-law, James Tigert, Gilbert Pitt, William Shafer, Joe Koenig and Tom McCann and sister-in-law, Sharon Bradley.
Due to Covid 19, the family would like to invite guests to a drive-thru visitation at the front of Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI, 54971 on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 4 - 6:00 pm.
A second visitation for Ruth will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 9 - 11:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 502 County Rd. M, Pickett, WI 54964.
Funeral Service for Ruth will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church in Pickett, with Pastor Jud Krohn officiating. You may view a livestream of Ruth's funeral at 11:00 am at www.butzinmarchant.com
. If you are unable to view the livestream, the complete video will be posted here after the funeral service has concluded. Interment will follow at Liberty Prairie Cemetery in the Town of Utica. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Affinity Visiting Nurses, St. Elizabeth Hospital Foundation, 1506 S. Oneida St., Appleton, WI 54915 or Grace Lutheran Church 502 County Rd. M, Pickett, WI 54964.
The family would like to give a special thank you to
Ashlee and Kim for all of their love and support to Ruth.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com
to send online condolences.