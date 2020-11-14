1/1
Ruth Koonce
Ruth Koonce

Oshkosh - Ruth Koonce passed away in Oshkosh, WI on November 11, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1933 to Fred and Vera Farrell.

Ruth never had an enemy in her whole life, she was able to get along with everyone she ever met and always enjoyed talking to her friends, especially Dorothy, Evaline, and Patsy. Ruth also enjoyed going to Dollar General where she would ride her scooter.

She is survived by her children, Don Koonce, Phil (Debbie) Koonce, Kerry (Rita) Koonce, Kenny (Clarissa) Koonce, and Chris (Mike) Kinjerski; her grandchildren, Jamie (Mark) Right, Jessie (Perez) Troon, Heather (Brian) Walters, Elly Koonce, Lauren Koonce, Cameron Koonce, Mikaela Kinjerski, Shania Kinjerski, Nick Kinjerski, Rachael Kinjerski, Sam, Paige, Spencer, Sawyer, Seth, Lily, Gabriella, and Ariel; and her great-grandchildren, Kelsie, Brynn, Brody, Zoey, and Morgan.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Fred and Vera; her ex-husband, Donal Koonce; daughter-in-law, Sherry Koonce; and her siblings.

There are no services planned at this time.

Special thank you to Parkview Health Center and all of their caring and compassionate staff that cared for Ruth over the last few years.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kwiatkowski Funeral Home
425 Jefferson Avenue
Omro, WI 54963
(920) 685-2207
