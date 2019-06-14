|
Sister Ruth M. Linnebur
Oshkosh - Sister M. Ruth Linnebur, 93 years old, died on June 12, 2019 at SSM Franciscan Courts, Oshkosh, WI.
Sister Ruth, born on August 13, 1925, in Wichita, Kansas, named and baptized Dorothy Jean, was the eldest of seven children born to Bill and Alvine Linnebur. Sister M. Ruth Linnebur was preceded in death by her parents and five of her siblings: Juanita Mohr, Helen Youngers, Donald Linnebur, Father Leroy Linnebur and Wayne Linnebur. She is survived by her sister Mary Youngers and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Sister Mary Ruth entered the Community of the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother on January 12, 1944 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She professed first vows on August 12, 1946.
Sister M. Ruth's ministry experiences included teaching, principal of elementary schools in Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin until 1971. Fr. Andrew Nelson then asked her to begin a Religious Education Program at Sacred Heart Parish in Oshkosh. She later continued in this ministry in parishes in Chippewa Falls, Racine, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin until 1991. In 1991 she retired and continued to live in Milwaukee and Waukesha until she moved to SSM Franciscan Courts in June 2005.
Homecoming will be at 4:00 p.m. at SSM Franciscan Courts on Monday, June 17, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at SSM Franciscan Courts, Oshkosh, WI with Rev. William Hower officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Oshkosh, WI. Fiss & Bills Poklasny Funeral Home will oversee the arrangements.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from June 14 to June 16, 2019