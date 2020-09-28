Oshkosh - Ruth N. Luther, age 98, passed away at Aurora Medical Center on September 23, 2020. She was born to the late Joseph and Ada (Crittenden) Gustavus on April 29, 1922 in Oshkosh WI. She graduated from Oshkosh High school. Ruth married her husband, Kenneth Luther, on April 26, 1947 in Oshkosh. Together they had five children. In their earlier years, Ruth enjoyed going bowling with Ken. In her later years, she enjoyed doing puzzles, playing bingo and cribbage, reading her Bible, and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She was very dedicated to her faith and was a member at Algoma Blvd. United Methodist church.Ruth is survived by four children, Tom (Betty) Luther, Larry (Kathy) Luther, Suzanne (Jim) Wright, Louise (Kevin) Manthei; as well as nine grandchildren; Janice, Shawn, Patrick, Becky, Mark, Alea, Preston, Jason, Jenny and eleven great grandchildren; Brady, Jack, Gabe, Clair, DeClan, Derek, Marissa, Bailey, Landon, Makayla, and, Eithon.In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth; daughter, Alice Moore; and grandson Gordy Luther; as well as all seven of her siblings; Bud, Joe, Robert, Lilly, Ada, June and Barbara.A private family service for Ruth will be held. A time of visitation will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Eastside (402 Waugoo Ave) from 11:00 until 1:00. MASKS ARE REQUIERED BY ALL ATTENDING THE VISITATION. A burial will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park.