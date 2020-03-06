|
Ruth Nigl
Oshkosh - Ruth Ann Nigl, age 94 of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully with family at her side, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born in Oshkosh on February 20, 1926 the daughter of Cecil and Ruth (Schuster) Crowner. She married Arlyn "Bud" Nigl on July 26, 1944 at St. John's Catholic Church in Oshkosh. She was a devoted Catholic, and member of St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Church).
At age 18, Ruth Ann traveled the United States, roller skating professionally with the Skating Vanities. She was very proud of those days, and loved to tell people she performed with Abbott and Costello. She instilled the love of dance and roller skating, along with poise and grace, in her children and grandchildren.
Ruth Ann was a familiar face at The Roxy Restaurant where she worked as a waitress for over 22 years. In the early 1970's, her and son Lon started their business, Ruthanne's Interiors. She was very talented at interior decorating and sewing custom draperies, pillows, slip-covers, etc. The business started in the basement of her home on Delaware St. and continues today on Ohio St. Her family remembers assisting with various sewing projects.
Ruth Ann loved to cook for her family. They would gather at her house on Sunday mornings, for a breakfast of grand scale, where she set the table with her finest china. She was well known for frying hamburgers in her cast iron pan, making ham sandwiches with pickles, & home-made kringles. Nothing tasted quite as good as when "Grandma Toots" made it.
Ruth Ann had a deep love and pride for her family. She is survived by her three sons: Larry (Peggy) Nigl, Lon (Denise Dumont-Meyer) Nigl, and Lee (Patricia) Nigl all of Oshkosh. Eleven grandchildren: Nancy (Jason) Stoflet, John (Michelle Kartos) Nigl, Susan (Kirk) Kaufman, Michael (Kari) Nigl, Lisa (Mark) Ruetten, Molly Nigl, Anna (Glenn) Lee, Kristina (Tom) Klabunde, Katie (Brian Tucholski) Nigl, Scott (Shirley Hyde) Nigl, & Paul Nigl. Furthermore, fourteen great-grandchildren, and thirteen great-great grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews with niece Sandra Negendank especially close to her.
We are comforted knowing that Ruth Ann is reunited in Heaven with all that preceded her in death: husband Bud, all her siblings (Loretta, Dorothy, Joyce, George, and Mary Ellen), & her parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at Parkview, especially Sarah & Jenny, where she resided for the last 2 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 am at St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Church on the corner of 6th & Knapp). Father Louis Golamari will be the celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 am until the time of Mass.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020