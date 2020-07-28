1/
Ruth Schaefer
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Schaefer

Oshkosh - Ruth L. Schaefer, age 93, of Oshkosh passed away on Friday morning July 24, 2020 at Westbrooke Manor in Oshkosh. Ruth was born on June 20, 1927 in Sleepy Eye, MN. She was the eighth child of ten children born to the late William and Anna (Reinke) Radl. Ruth was employed as a nurses aid at Evergreen and also private homes for many years. She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament (St. Peter's Church).

Ruth is survived by her 2 sons, Tom (Kim) Schaefer and John Schaefer both of Oshkosh. Also survived by many friends and nieces and nephews and cousins. Also her friend Jim Schaefer of Oshkosh. One sister, Joyce Darleen Radl (Jobe) of New Ulm, MN. Three grandchildren, Ryan Schaefer of Oshkosh, Andria Schaefer (Manning) of Oshkosh and Sarah Schaefer of Oshkosh.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Kathy Schaefer and four brothers, Clarence Gustav Berthold Radl, William Andrew Radl, James Francis Radl and Robert Carl Radl. Four sisters, Elizabeth Betty Ruth Radl (Green), Dorothy Margaret Radl (Carstens), Alice Marie Radl (Ryan) and Lorraine Shirley Radl (Mathiowetz)

Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 3 pm at Lake View Cemetery in Oshkosh.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Lake View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved