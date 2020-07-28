Ruth SchaeferOshkosh - Ruth L. Schaefer, age 93, of Oshkosh passed away on Friday morning July 24, 2020 at Westbrooke Manor in Oshkosh. Ruth was born on June 20, 1927 in Sleepy Eye, MN. She was the eighth child of ten children born to the late William and Anna (Reinke) Radl. Ruth was employed as a nurses aid at Evergreen and also private homes for many years. She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament (St. Peter's Church).Ruth is survived by her 2 sons, Tom (Kim) Schaefer and John Schaefer both of Oshkosh. Also survived by many friends and nieces and nephews and cousins. Also her friend Jim Schaefer of Oshkosh. One sister, Joyce Darleen Radl (Jobe) of New Ulm, MN. Three grandchildren, Ryan Schaefer of Oshkosh, Andria Schaefer (Manning) of Oshkosh and Sarah Schaefer of Oshkosh.She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Kathy Schaefer and four brothers, Clarence Gustav Berthold Radl, William Andrew Radl, James Francis Radl and Robert Carl Radl. Four sisters, Elizabeth Betty Ruth Radl (Green), Dorothy Margaret Radl (Carstens), Alice Marie Radl (Ryan) and Lorraine Shirley Radl (Mathiowetz)Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 3 pm at Lake View Cemetery in Oshkosh.