Ruth Sitter
Oshkosh - Ruth Barbara Sitter, age 88 of Oshkosh passed away on Friday morning August 2, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Ruth was born in Oshkosh on January 30, 1931 the daughter of Louis and Mary "Mamie" (Spanbauer) Neubauer. Ruth married James C. Sitter in Oshkosh on September 9, 1950. Ruth was a long time member of St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Catholic Church). Ruth was a retired Unit Clerk from Mercy Medical Center. She traveled extensively with her late husband and her children. Ruth dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her two daughters; Kareen Sitter of Rockwall, TX and Dawn (Keith) Pommerening of Oshkosh. Two sisters; Dorothy Biesinger and Rosemary "Boots" Spanbauer both of Oshkosh. Grandchildren; Brenda (Jason) Bostwick of Rockwall, TX, Kimberly (Adam) Wimberley of Rockwall, TX, Kristin Pommerening of Appleton and Sarah (Robert) Arrington of Jupiter, FL. Great grandchildren; Riana, Dominick, Caleb, Aria, Emma and Abigail. Also many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James in 2011 after 60 years of marriage. Two sisters and two brothers. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 am at the Poklasny Funeral Home at 870 W. South Park Ave. Oshkosh, WI 54902. Deacon Pat Gelhar will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 am until the time of service. Private committal services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019