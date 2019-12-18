|
Ruth Smith
Wild Rose - Ruth Mae Smith, age 92 of Wild Rose left her family, who were by her side at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah, to take her Lord and Saviors' hand as he lead her Home on December 17, 2019. Ruth was born to Elery and Blanche (Simonson) Adams in the Town of Rose, Wisconsin on May 22, 1927. On December 29, 1945 she married her high school sweetheart, Frederick Smith with whom she shared 61 years until his death in 2007. She commented often how much she missed him. Together they lived and worked on what had been his family's home farm where they raised their four daughters. After they quit farming, they built a new home, which had always been her dream, where they lived for 22 years. Her last four years have been spent living independently at Rosemore Village in Wild Rose.
Ruth is survived by her daughters: Judith (Bob) Lippert, Lynn (Ron) Zempel, Melodie (Ralph) Hieland, Doria (Tom) Martin; grandchildren: Stacey (Krista) Lippert, Corey (Fiance: Connie) Lippert, Rob (Renee) Lippert, Patrick (Jill) Zempel, Julie (John) Anstett, Heidi (Curt) Dombrowski, Holly (Isaac) Olagunju, Eric (Amber) Martin, Cody (Brittani) Martin, Mikayla Martin; 23 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother: sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; a niece and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Emmaus Evangelical Lutheran Church, Poy Sippi with burial to follow in the Pine River Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends at Leikness Funeral Home on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-4PM and again at church on Monday from 10AM until the time of services at 11AM. www.wautomafuneralhome.com
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Rosemore Village, Wild Rose for the care and compassion given to their Mom during her time there.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019