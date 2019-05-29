|
|
Oshkosh - Ruth M. Springborn, age 87, passed away on May 26, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center. She was born to the late Ewald and Edith (Shepard) Wojahn on April 16, 1932 in Oshkosh. Ruth graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1951. On May 16, 1953, Ruth married Robert Springborn at Grace Lutheran Church. She spent her career as a bookkeeper at Paine Lumber and W.W. Electric Motors. Ruth enjoyed going on Casino trips and playing Dominos with good friends Don and Barbara Williams. She loved playing games like Cribbage, BINGO and sheepshead and she was a great cook. Ruth loved to spend time with her family whether it was going to her grandchildren's sporting events or family get-togethers. Ruth, not only loved her family, but the many Labrador Retrievers that the family have had throughout the years.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert; children, Tom (Kathy) Springborn, and Carol (Terry) Beck; brother, Robert (Karen) Wojahn, grandchildren, Craig (Katie), Chad, Terrance "TJ", Zachary, Amanda, Andrea, Katie Anders, and Kerri (Kris) Brodale; and 3 great grandchildren, Cole, Ryan, and Addison. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Ruth will be held at Grace Lutheran Church (913 Nebraska St) on Saturday, June 1 at noon. Rev. Chadwick Graham will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 10AM until the time of service. A burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.
Memorials will be established with Grace EV Lutheran Church and The Oshkosh Area Humane Society.
The family would like to thank Edenbrook of Oshkosh and Aurora Medical Center for their loving care of Ruth.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 29, 2019