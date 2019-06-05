Services
Kwiatkowski Funeral Home
425 Jefferson Avenue
Omro, WI 54963
(920) 685-2207
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
730 Madison Ave.
Omro, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
730 Madison Ave.
Omro, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Waters


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Waters Obituary
Ruth Waters

omro - Ruth M. Waters, age 91, of Omro, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bethel Home in Oshkosh. Born on August 1, 1927, in Berlin, Wisconsin, the daughter of Louis and Carolyn (Briske) Hoppa, Ruth married Glen Waters and after more than 50 years as a couple, Glen preceded Ruth in death on February 17, 2007.

A long-time seamstress employee of Midwestern Sports Togs in Berlin, Ruth was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Omro, enjoyed watching Packer games, day trips with her daughter, casino runs, and the quiet times sitting on the patio.

She is survived by her children, Diane Waters and Ron (Sara) Waters, both of Omro; a daughter-in-law, Betty Waters of Oshkosh; her grandchildren, Thomas Waters, Vanessa Waters, Jessie Lee, and Glen (Erin) Waters; her great-grandchildren, Sammy (Logan) Shinault, Chris Lee, Drake Waters, and Tess Waters; her great-great-grandchildren, Grayson and Annie; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Hoppa. Preceding Ruth in death is her husband; parents; a son, Ric Waters; her siblings, David Hoppa, Bobby Hoppa, Janie Manthey, and Doris Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, 730 Madison Ave., Omro, Wisconsin, with Fr. Tom Long and Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Inurnment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held at the church from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Omro Food Pantry in Ruth's name would be appreciated.

A heart-felt thank you to the nurses of Ascension Home Care, Affinity Hospice, and the staff of Bethel Home for the wonderful care and love given to Ruth.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now