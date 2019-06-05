|
|
Ruth Waters
omro - Ruth M. Waters, age 91, of Omro, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bethel Home in Oshkosh. Born on August 1, 1927, in Berlin, Wisconsin, the daughter of Louis and Carolyn (Briske) Hoppa, Ruth married Glen Waters and after more than 50 years as a couple, Glen preceded Ruth in death on February 17, 2007.
A long-time seamstress employee of Midwestern Sports Togs in Berlin, Ruth was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Omro, enjoyed watching Packer games, day trips with her daughter, casino runs, and the quiet times sitting on the patio.
She is survived by her children, Diane Waters and Ron (Sara) Waters, both of Omro; a daughter-in-law, Betty Waters of Oshkosh; her grandchildren, Thomas Waters, Vanessa Waters, Jessie Lee, and Glen (Erin) Waters; her great-grandchildren, Sammy (Logan) Shinault, Chris Lee, Drake Waters, and Tess Waters; her great-great-grandchildren, Grayson and Annie; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Hoppa. Preceding Ruth in death is her husband; parents; a son, Ric Waters; her siblings, David Hoppa, Bobby Hoppa, Janie Manthey, and Doris Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, 730 Madison Ave., Omro, Wisconsin, with Fr. Tom Long and Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Inurnment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held at the church from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Omro Food Pantry in Ruth's name would be appreciated.
A heart-felt thank you to the nurses of Ascension Home Care, Affinity Hospice, and the staff of Bethel Home for the wonderful care and love given to Ruth.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 5, 2019