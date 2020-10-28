Ryan D. GuyOshkosh - Ryan D. Guy, age 28 passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on October 20, 1992, son of David and Debbie Guy.Ryan graduated from Oshkosh North Highschool in 2011 and from Concordia in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in computer science and minor in music. He was working on his master's degree in IT from Capella University. Ryan was currently working for Johnson Bus Co. in Port Washington.Ryan is survived by his mother, Debbie Guy (Scott Dorman) ; aunts and uncles: Val Guy, Barb (Steve) Binder, Jim Hanson, Tim (Kelly) Hanson; grandparents: Henry and Alice Hansen, Muriel and Wayne Guy; loving partner, Andrew Carbonari and Andrew's mother, Jill Haupt; several cousins and many other family and friends too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his father David Guy.A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Burial will be at Omro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Fredonia Fire and Rescue and the staff at the Aurora Hospital in Grafton.