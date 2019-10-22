|
|
Ryan Liptow
Oshkosh - Ryan Liptow, age 43 of Oshkosh, Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home in Oshkosh.
He was born on January 25, 1976 in Ripon the son of Mary and Gary Liptow. He attended the Berlin Schools and was a graduate of the Berlin High School Class of 1994.
Ryan worked in the billing department at St. Agnes Ascension Hospital of Fond du Lac.
He was an avid fan of Star Wars and was a sports enthusiast.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Gary and Mary Liptow of Berlin; daughter, Addie Liz Liptow of Oshkosh, the most important thing to him; brothers, Travis(Megan) Liptow of Oshkosh; Adam Liptow of Berlin, niece and nephew, Jack and Gwen Liptow; and special friend, Erica; and special companion, Chewie; other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents
Per Ryan's wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held.
A trust fund has been established for his daughter Addie.
To honor Ryan's memory, if you or someone you know suffers from depression, please seek help. You are never alone.
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 South Adams Ave.
Downtown, Berlin, Wisconsin 54923
920-361-2050
www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019