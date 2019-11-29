Services
Ryder Lang Obituary
Ryder Lang

Oshkosh - Ryder Michael Lang

Ryder Michael Lang was born an angel on November 22nd at Theda Clark Medical Center. We would like to express a sincere thank you to all of our family and friends that have been so caring and compassionate during this difficult time. We would also like to thank nurses Katie, Lauren, Kayla, Emily and Sam at Theda Clark OB Center and Dr. Kaldas, Dr. Wang and the entire staff at the Kaldas Center of Appleton for there tremendous care and support in making our brief time with Ryder so special.

Thank you and love to all...

Ryan, Julie and Paige Lang




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
