Salley J. Bartlett
Appleton - Salley Jean Bartlett, 69, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services in Appleton. Salley was born March 8, 1950 in Oshkosh, the daughter of the late Willis and Evelyn Bartlett. She grew up on the family farm in Allenville, WI. Salley graduated from Winneconne High School in 1969 and was voted Outstanding Senior Female Athlete.
Salley attended UW Oshkosh before enlisting in the United States Navy in June of 1974. During her 20 year career, she was stationed on the east coast, primarily Bethesda, MD. She was honorably discharged at the time of her retirement in May 1995, having reached the rank of Hospital Corpsman, 1st Class.
After moving back to Wisconsin, Salley worked for Homes for Independent Living until her retirement in 2019 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Sal's love of running and healthy living was surpassed only by her love for her fur babies Libby, Tyke, and Dusty, to name a few.
Sal is survived by her mother, Evelyn Bartlett, New London; sisters Susan, Rubicon WI, Mary (Chris), Greenville; Dawn (Brian), New London; and brothers Jim (Lu Ann), Hortonville; Lee (Lynn), Oshkosh, Ron (Carol), Berlin, Jeff (Kathy), Black Creek, and Tom (Teresa), Maple Plain, MN. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willis Bartlett; brother-in-law Tom Gross; and niece, Lisa Bartlett.
Services for Salley will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home N1858 Greenville Dr., Greenville, WI, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and service to follow at 11:00 a.m. A private burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Salley would love donations to be made to The Fox Valley Humane Association.
Special thanks to the team at Cherry Meadows Hospice and Sal's whole Theda Care team. Your compassion and support meant so much to our family.
"Fair Wind and Following Seas" rest in peace, Sal.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020