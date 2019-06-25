Resources
Oshkosh - Sally Ann (Quigley) Clausen, age 92, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Sally was born to the late James and Mary Ann (Rolph) Quigley October 17, 1926. She married Ervin Louis Otto Clausen on May 27, 1942.

Sally is survived by one son, Lee Louis Clausen; one daughter, Mary Ellen (Quentin) Gerlach; grandson, Mark (Tracy) Gerlach; granddaughter, Karrie (Adam) Heinze; three great-grandchildren, Olivia Carson and Parker Gerlach

She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Ervin Clausen JR; brother, James (Marge) Quigley JR.; sister, Angela (Florian) Binder.

Per Sally's wishes a private service will be held.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 25, 2019
