|
|
Sally Stueber
Oshkosh - Sally J. Stueber
The only time good-bye is painful is when you know you will never say hello again. Sally would like you to know she has completed her earthly assignment, and has gone beyond the vail to her heavenly home. Those who departed from this Earth during her lifetime were cheering with open arms upon her arrival in heaven. Sally passed peacefully in her sleep on February 1, 2020; she was a very young 80 years old. The cause of death was pancreatic cancer.
Sally was born in Oshkosh, WI to Norman Haidlinger and Rose (Frank) Haidlinger on September 20, 1939. Sally was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was Baptized, attended grade school and made her first communion and confirmation. Sally married the love of her life Gerald (Jerry) A. Stueber on September 17, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oshkosh, WI.
Upon graduating from Oshkosh High School in 1957, and for over nineteen years, Sally worked for Wisconsin Telephone Company as an accounting clerk. After a short hiatus, she returned to the work force working 10 years at Oshkosh B'Gosh in customer service. After her retirement, she pursued some of her many hobbies including her joy working with plants and doing garden work around the home. She was an avid reader and loved to share and trade her books. Sally also was a fabulous cook. She took great pride and pleasure in mastering delicious recipes which she enjoyed sharing. Sally enjoyed travelling around the country, but places she really loved were her yearly trips to Door County where she enjoyed watching people, and her favorite pastime, endless shopping. She also greatly looked forward to their yearly snowbird stay in New Smyrna Beach, Fl. She made so many tremendous friends who made her laugh and feel so very much welcomed at their favorite happy hours. When it came to sports, Sally enjoyed sitting down to a nice cold Old-Fashion and watch the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. She was also a huge NASCAR fan. For many years, Sally took pleasure in her trips to Daytona International Speedway to watch Sprint Cup Series racing and the Daytona 500 auto race. Her favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Sally had an infectious smile and a happiness that was contagious. Her spirit, strength and laughter will live on in the lives of her many friends and family. It goes without saying Sally will be sorely missed, but when our earthly assignment is successfully completed we will look forward to that day when Sally will be there to welcome us to our heavenly home, and we get to say hello once again. We are glad you are home Sally. Home, where there is no more pain or suffering, but everlasting joy and love.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 60 years, Jerry Stueber, her sister Betty (Earl) Teal, sister-in-law Delores Haidlinger, her cousins and faithful sidekicks Carol (Jim) Goheen and Margie (Jim) Hunt, her brothers-in-law Bob (Judy) and Peter Stueber, sister-in-law Karen Munsch and many nieces and nephews. Sally was preceded in death by her mother Rose and father Norman, brother Donald Haidlinger, parental in-laws Merle and Frances Stueber, brother in law Michael M. Munsch, sister-in-law Cherie A. Stueber and nephews Todd and Jeff Haidlinger, all of Oshkosh, WI.
Sally wanted to send a special thank you to all her family and friends for their love and support during this struggle, and to her husband Jerry who was the best caregiver, always being there with love and support during this long arduous battle. Finally, Sally is so very grateful to the superb staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center for the special care given to her during this illness.
A private memorial service will be held at Saint Jude The Apostle Parish celebrated by Father Louis Golamari and Deacon Pat Gelhar. Interment will follow later.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020