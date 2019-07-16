|
Oshkosh - Sally W. Mason-Ryan, age 89, formerly of Oshkosh passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at JourneyCare CareCenter in Barrington, IL. She was born on May 8, 1930 to Opal and Homer Lucas in Kansas City, Kansas. Sally's mother died when she was 16 and was then sent to California to live with relatives. She met Gilbert Witzke as he was also traveling to California on the Train for the Navy. They eventually moved back to Oshkosh, WI and had three children.
Sally earned her Bachelor and Master Degrees in Art at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She moved to Chicago, IL and taught Art at Harper College. Throughout her life, she had several different careers, her last as Art Director for Braun Bottling, Chicago.
On September 3, 1993 Sally married Allen Ryan and their blended family included his six children. Sally and Al loved and adored each other and their family. They spent many wonderful years together. Their lives were filled with many great adventures.
Sally loved life almost as much as she loved her red lipstick. She was very creative and dynamic. As an excellent artist she created many amazing paintings and works of art. Some of which can be found hanging in the homes of her children. Among her other great talents, she was also an author.
Sally will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Allen Ryan; her children: Susan (John) Hazelberg, Chuck (Mary) Witzke; grandchildren: Asia (Andy) Backus, Lexa (Jeff) Steers, Crystal (Shawn) Lohry, T.J. (Tammy) Eiler, Erica Eiler; great-grandchildren: Mia, Ellie, Liam, Vada, Axel, Abby, Kailie, Katarina, Samantha, Jaymie; step-children: Judith (Ron) Bisanz, Tim (Gayel) Ryan, Greg Ryan, Tony (Sharon) Ryan, Michael (Bennita) Ryan, Anne Morrison; step-grandchildren: Lauren (Nick) Flynn, Jaclyn (Nick) Thader, Samantha, Joseph, Kelsey, Kyle, Tyler, Sara, Emily, Brendan (Katerian), Shaun, Carolyn, Ryan, Jake, Drew; step-great-grandchildren: Olivia and Amelia.
In addition to her parents and younger brother, HalGene Lucas, Sally was preceded in death by her son, Mike Witzke.
A funeral service for Sally will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Lake View Memorial Park Chapel with Rev. Jeffrey Knoll officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place immediately after.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 16 to July 17, 2019