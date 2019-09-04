|
Sallyjoe Hurlbutt
Oshkosh - Sallyjoe Hurlbutt, age 84, passed away at Evergreen Retirement Community on August 31, 2019. She was born to the late Elmer and Helen (Meyer) Otto on January 31, 1935 in Oshkosh. She married the love of her life, Dale Hurlbutt on September 18, 1954. Together they raised two daughters, Kay and Cheryl. As a family, they enjoyed boating, annual trips to Florida, Friday nights at many favorite supper clubs, and spending time with friends from the neighborhood and the boating community at the Inboard Outboard Club.
Sally worked as a secretary for Sullivan Insurance Agency in her early career. Later in life, she worked at McDonald's, continuing her love of working with people. Sally enjoyed boating, shopping, cooking, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, and a good Old Fashioned. She especially loved hosting family and friends for Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and the Fourth of July. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially sunny afternoons in the pool, trick or treating, and Easter egg hunting. Sally will be remembered for her endless generosity, cheerful spirit, and unconditional love for friends and family.
Sally is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Ben) Minerath; grandchildren, Melissa (Brian) Jilot, Rachel Minerath, and Aaron (Alexandria) Minerath; sisters, Nancy (Robert) Straveler and Peggy (Richard) Scherz; many nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Dean Jacobson.
In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; daughter, Kay Hurlbutt; brother, Jack Otto; grandson, Bernard Minerath; and many dear friends including Ellen Jacobson.
A service for Sally will be held at the Evergreen Chapel (1130 N Westfield Ave) on September 5, 2019 at 12PM. Rev Steven Wood will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 10AM until the time of service. A private burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
The family thanks the Evergreen Retirement Community for their generous and compassionate care and the many individuals who have provided their love and thoughtfulness.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 4, 2019