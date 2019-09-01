|
|
Sam McHugh
Oshkosh - Sam A. McHugh, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 26, 2019, at his home. He was born to the late John and Margaret (Blanchette) McHugh on January 21, 1964, in Oshkosh. Shortly after high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served his country for three years. He married Peggy Berrig in 1989 in Oshkosh. He spent his career as an electrician, eventually becoming the Master Electrician for the Oshkosh Area School District. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, especially with his club "The Rustic Riders"; smoking meats; collecting cast-iron pans and skillets, and cooking with them; fishing and hunting; and putting on a Christmas lights display each year, with donations given to dog rescue charities.
Sam is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Samantha (Kevin) Putzer; siblings, Janeen (William) Pawlacyk, Deborah (Jody Suess) McHugh, Beth (Jack) Sickinger, and John (Kelly) McHugh; mother-in-law, Marjorie Berrig; sisters-in-law, Pat Owen, Paula Qualley and Pam (Doug) VanRyzian; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; and his dog, Jax.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Joshua David-Lynn, and father-in-law, David Berrig.
A memorial service for Sam will be held at Konrad-Behlman Westside (100 Lake Pointe Drive) on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 7 p.m. Visitation will precede the service from 4 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Oshkosh Humane Society or Frosty's Fosters Animal Rescue.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 1, 2019